Donald Trump Jr. is moving on from his ex-wife Vanessa Trump. Less than two months after the former model filed for divorce from the president’s son, a source confirmed to HOLA! USA that the 40-year-old is now dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle. A source told Page Six, who first reported the news, “Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time. While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly’s company.”

The president's son is dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle Photos: Getty Images

The dad-of-five and The Five co-host, 49, were reportedly seen arriving together to a party in New York City on Sunday, May 6. After the cocktail party for President Donald Trump’s new Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenel, Don Jr. and Kimberly left together and enjoyed a late dinner at Harry Cipriani on Fifth Avenue.

The TV host was previously married to San Francisco Mayor and current California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, before they split in 2005. Meanwhile, Donald Jr. shares five children — Donald Trump III, nine, Kai, ten, Chloe, three, Tristan, six, and Spencer, five — with Vanessa, whom he married in 2005.

Donald and now ex-wife Vanessa pictured with Kimberly (right) back in 2008 Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The mom-of-five filed for divorce in March after nearly 13 years of marriage, filing for an uncontested proceeding. Despite parting ways, the former couple has been spotted out together with their children, including the Easter Egg Roll at the White House and spring break at Mar-a-Lago.