Kendall Jenner and her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s relationship is better than ever – thanks to her niece Stormi Webster. “[She] brought us closer together,” the cover star told Elle magazine inside the June issue. “We’ve always been very close, but we would butt heads all the time. This has made her a bit more loving towards me.” Kylie, 20, who used to feud with her older sister about their mutual friend Hailey Baldwin, welcomed her daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott in February.

Kendall Jenner said it was weird that her younger sister Kylie had a baby before her Photo: Getty Images

“It’s obviously a bit weird that your little sister is having a baby before you,” she said of the beauty mogul's little bundle. “I didn’t expect it to happen like this. But it’s beautiful.” In recent months, two more of Kendall’s sisters have welcomed children. On April 12, Khloe Kardashian, 33, welcomed her daughter True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and in January, Kim Kardashian, 37, welcomed her third child Chicago with husband Kanye West. "Every time I think it’s eased up, someone’s popping out a baby,” the 22-year-old said about her expanding family. “It’s forever growing."

Kendall is on the cover of the June issue of Elle magazine Photo: Chris Colls

With nine nieces and nephews, the La Perla model feels no pressure to bring grandchild number ten her mother's way. “I have moments where I’m like ‘Do I want a baby? Do I have baby fever?’ but I don’t. I can wait a little bit longer,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in March. “It’s awesome because I have all these little babies to play with and then I just give them back.” She continued: “They’re all really cute.”