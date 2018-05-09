Will Smith danced his way through Cartagena and is now officially the Dancing King! The Collateral Beauty star shared a compilation video of his time spent in the Colombian city – getting his groove on. In the one-minute video, the 49-year-old actor dances with locals during various celebrations. “I’ma keep it 💯 wit’ y’all... I Hurt Myself doin’ that Champeta Move,” he captioned the video. The Fresh Prince proved he wasn’t shy when the time came to show off his moves, unlike his son Jaden. During the video, Will is joined by the Icon rapper as they dance on a boat.

Will and Jaden showed off their dance moves in Colombia Photo: Getty Images

In a hilarious dad moment, he tries to convince the 19-year-old to, move his hips, and dance along to an instrumental version of Camila Cabello’s Havana. While in a fit of laughter, Jaden responds: “Dad, I don’t think that my hips work like that.” In the next portion of the video, Jaden seems to let loose – joining in as his father and rapper Nicky Jam practice another dance move. The Hollywood star has been in Colombia with co-stars Clive Owen and Mary Elizabeth Winstead filming the movie Gemini Man.

Over the course of his stay, Will has given fans a look at his down time, which has included Latin dance lessons. Last month, Jada Pinkett Smith’s husband shared a video of him and Jaden performing the #XChallenge with Nicky Jam. In March, the Suicide Squad actor crossed an important moment off his bucket list – lessons from Marc Anthony. "#Bucketlist - Salsa Lessons from @MarcAnthony... ✔️ . I just realized this is my 100th Post - Thank You All! Let’s Go Get the next 💯."