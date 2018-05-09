Selena Gomez has a moment that she wants to get away from. The 25-year-old posted a video on her Instagram on Wednesday, May 9 in response to her look from Monday’s Met Gala. “Me when I saw my pictures from MET,” she captioned the clip. In the video, Selena is seen in front of the camera leaving the Metropolitan Museum of Art as she asks the camera man “Where’s the sprinter?” When the unknown gentleman tells her “around the corner to the left,” the Back to You singer begins frantically running, until she makes her way inside the van.

Selena Gomez responded to her 2018 Met Gala look on Instagram

The post, which has generated over 3.7 million views, has disabled comments. Selena, who wore a long flowing tiered gown by Coach, showed off a bronzed look. The dramatic gold eye and glam ended up being the talk of the evening. Makeup artist Hung Vanggo gave her look a bronze finish – and a dramatic gold eye with Marc Jacobs Beauty and Kiehl's products. The13 Reasons Why producer had her hair styled by Marissa Marino, who went with tight curls in an updo.

Once again, Selena, who also wore a custom design by Coach to the 2017 Met Gala, added her own personal touch to her attire. Each side of her bag and the ribbon on her gown contained a handwritten note. The message, which was pulled from Proverbs in the Bible read: “A woman who fears the lord is a woman who shall be praised.” Before making their debut on Monday’s carpet, Stuart spoke to Vogue about the inspiration for his muse. “She has such an effortless sense of style, and we wanted to evoke that graceful and easy feeling.”