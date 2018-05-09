Khloe Kardashian is looking forward to celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a mom. The reality star, who welcomed her daughter True Thompson last month, has revealed how she plans to mark the holiday on Sunday, May 13. "I've always loved Mother's Day and celebrating Kris Jenner, [grandma] MJ and my sisters -- but this year will be even more special because now I'm a mommy, too!" she shared Wednesday, May 9, on her app.

The 33-year-old added, “As of now, there aren't any special plans (that I know of, LOL). I'm really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her."

The reality star will celebrate Mother's Day with her baby girl true Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The mom-of-one admitted on Tuesday, May 8, that she is excited to get back in shape and hit the gym after seeing the first postpartum photos of herself out in public. “When I saw myself in those first post-pregnancy paparazzi photos, I couldn’t believe how big my booty looked!” Khloe confessed on her website. “I can’t wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was.”

She continued, “I’m super excited because my doctor finally cleared me this week to work out and I’m going to meet with Coach Joe! I’ve literally been counting down the days.”

Khloe welcomed her first child with NBA player Tristan Thompson on April 12 Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Khloe gave birth to her first child in April, days after it was revealed that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on the reality star during her pregnancy. Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her sister and the alleged cheating scandal, telling Ellen DeGeneres, “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation all over.” Khloe was spotting supporting Tristan at his Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, May 5.