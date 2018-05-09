Camila Cabello might never be the same after last night. The Havana singer successfully helped Taylor Swift kick off her Reputation Stadium Tour on Tuesday, May 8, in Glendale, Arizona. Sharing a picture with the 28-year-old headliner and fellow opening act Charli XCX ahead of the show, the former Fifth Harmony member, 21, wrote, “Will I pee myself due to joy and excitement on stage tonight ? stay tuned.”

Camila joined Taylor onstage for Shake It Off Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS

Camila took to the stage wearing a Fleur du Mal strapless bustier top and black bottoms as she performed a number of her hits including Havana, Consequences and Bad Things. Halfway through the opening gig, Taylor invited Camila and Charli XCX back on stage to join her in singing Shake It Off. The trio showed off their in sync choreography as they sung the smash tune much to the delight of the crowd.

Camila is one of Taylor's opening acts Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS

Leading up to the Reputation tour, Camila, who is also currently headlining her Never Be the Same Tour, expressed her excitement over teaming up with Taylor. “For me, it’s a dream come true. When I first met [Taylor] four years ago, I was like, ‘I really love you,'” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I was like, ‘Man, I really look up to you. You really inspire me.’ She was one of the people that made me wanna start songwriting, so it’s really amazing."

