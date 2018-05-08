Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem are back at Cannes with a very important job. The Spanish couple kicked off the 71st annual film festival on Tuesday, May 8, with their latest film Everybody Knows. The 44-year-old actress and the 49-year-old actor were joined during the opening ceremony by co-star Ricardo Darin and the film’s Iranian director Asghar Farhadi. Penélope stunned on the red carpet in a flowing ball gown by Chanel. The dress, which featured sheer lace overlay and feathers down the bust and waistline, was the perfect complement to Javier’s all black tuxedo.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Penélope stopped the show in an Chanel ball gown

The Assassination of Gianni Versace star let her long brown tresses flow down her back – and went for an intense smoky eye and blush pink lip. The lovebirds are celebrating being the second Spanish-language film to open the ceremony and the movie brought out A-listers Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, Kristen Stewart and more. Everybody Knows (Todos La Saben) sees Penélope playing a grieving mother who is in search of her daughter, after she goes missing from her home in Spain, and Javier plays her longtime love interest.

MORE: Penélope Cruz accepts special award in Paris

The film comes after the release of the duo’s film Loving Pablo. Although they have starred in movies together, Javier shared that it takes a special kind of film to get him and his wife to share the screen. “It’s delicate, putting ourselves in front of the camera together,” he said inside of the Wrap magazine’s Cannes issue. “We don’t want to be doing something that is not worth the time that we are going to be spending together on it. We get along great on screen and we work together very well, but we don’t want to do it just because. It has to be special.”

VIEW GALLERY Javier and Penélope's film Everybody Knows is the second Spanish language film to open the Cannes Film Festival Photo: Getty Images

Ahead of all of the festival glam, the mother-of-two spent some in Dubai – where she treated her fans to a rare makeup-free selfie. Thank you #dubai😘Until next time! @carpisamiddleeast@carpisaofficial And thank you @mertalas, my magical friend. Gracias!!!