Music genes run strong in Celine Dion’s family — and of course, that's the way it is. The Power of Love singer’s oldest son René-Charles Angélil has officially entered the music business, though he’s not taking after his mother’s ballads. The 17-year-old released music this week on his SoundCloud account, two of which are remixes of popular Canadian artist The Weeknd. René, who goes by the moniker Big Tip, also lent his vocals to the tracks rapping over the remixes.

Celine Dion's oldest son released music that features himself rapping Photo: Instagram/pavdarawse

In the Loft Music Remix and Catwalks (Sidewalks Remix), the teenager freshened up some of the original lyrics with phrases like being “a saucy guy” and driving fancy cars. By Tuesday, May 8, his song hit number one on SoundCloud’s R&B & Soul New & hot chart. “Speechless…” he wrote on Instagram Story.

Celine, 50, shares René and her seven-year-old twin sons, Eddy and Nelson, with her late music producer husband René Angélil, who passed away in 2016 after a long battle with throat cancer. Last year, the mom-of-three opened about her desire for her firstborn to pursue his dreams and not worry about filling in his late father’s shoes. At the time, Celine told Entertainment Tonight, “My oldest, 16, is not the man of the house [because] you have to have your own dreams.”

Celine has previously spoken about René’s involvement in show business. Speaking to HOLA!’s sister brand HELLO! Canada, she said, “Honestly, I think RC is very smart,” adding, “He knows that if he comes to a show, he’s going to be asked for autographs or pictures. People will recognize him. I didn’t raise him onstage. But René and I were in show business, so he’s a show business kid in a way. And I think if it bothered him or he was shy, he wouldn’t come. So I think he kind of likes it. You don’t know how long he takes to fix his hair. You know, if he fixes his hair and he comes to the show, he knows he’ll see people, so he’s ready for that. I think he’s got business [savvy] in him.”

Back in January, the Grammy-winning singer marked René’s 17th birthday with a sweet tribute, expressing her pride over her son. Alongside a photo of the two, Celine penned, “I love you more and more each day, and I'm so proud of the young man that you've become.”