It might have been the first Monday in May, but this year’s Met Gala dress code called for “Sunday best.” From Hollywood starlets Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek and Blake Lively to royals Charlotte Casiraghi and Princess Beatrice of York, a number of fashionable figures stepped out on May 7 in New York for the Costume Institute’s annual benefit celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition. HOLA! USA had a front row seat to the red carpet action, where George Clooney joked that his and wife Amal’s 11-month-old twins were under the co-chair’s dramatic Richard Quinn ensemble and Ariana Grande turned heads wearing the altar wall of the Sistine Chapel. “I’m the Last Judgment technically. I came along 20 plus years later, but I’m where Christ decides who goes to Heaven and who goes to Hell so I feel fairly important in this outfit I have to say,” the pop star told reporters.

Meanwhile golden girl Olivia Munn told HOLA! USA that she had to be sewn into her chain metal H&M dress, which was inspired by the "crusades," on her way to the gala. She revealed, "They had to sew me in the dress like on the way here because it’s all being held together by the mesh, gold mesh metal is being held together by the metal rings and one of them split and like sliced my leg so we had to like do it in the sprinter van." Watch above for a behind-the-scenes look at Cardi B, Irina Shayk, Kim Kardashian and more of your favorite stars arriving to fashion’s biggest night!