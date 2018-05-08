There’s nothing holding them back! Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala. The Youth singer and the supermodel turned heads as they made their way up the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. Shawn, 19, wore a maroon Tommy Hilfiger suit, while Hailey, 21, wore an angelic powder blue dress – with a floral flower crown on top of her light pink hair. This is Hailey’s fourth time attending the annual ball, while this is the Mercy singer’s first appearance at the renowned gala.

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala Photo: Getty Images

The duo will sit at the designer’s table together with Ruby Rose, Kris Jenner and Joan Smalls. Hailey and Shawn first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted at a Halloween party last year in West Hollywood. The Drop the Mic host and the In My Blood singer then spent Christmas together in Shawn’s hometown of Toronto. In April, the Mercy singer posted a photo of Hailey on his Instagram. The same day, Hailey shared an image from the same event on her Tumblr page.

Hailey and Shawn sparked romance rumors last year Photo: Getty Images

Earlier this month, the model insisted that she and Shawn are just friends. “We hang out. We spend time together. He’s amazing. Honestly, I have to say, [he is] the most polite … he’s such a gentleman, it’s crazy. I honestly have never hung out with a guy that is so nice and so sweet and lovely and so normal!” she told Us Weekly. “It’s so hard to find people that act really normal, and I think me and him get along really well because we both have really similar interests and morals when it comes to family, and he’s super close with his family and I just think he’s awesome. He’s great.”

The Met Gala red carpet is a familiar place for couples confirming their relationships. At the 2017 Met Gala, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made their status #redcarpetofficial. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik also showed off their love on the elite red carpet.