It was a night for the stars – so of course Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper graced the world with their presence. The notoriously private couple looked loved up as they made their entrance on to the 2018 Met Gala carpet. During the Heavenly Bodies: The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala, the 43-year-old actor and the 32-year-old supermodel were the definition of relationship goals as they made their entrance hand-in-hand. Bradley was dapper in a Tom Ford suit, while Irina turned heads in a gold look by Versace.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk made their Met Gala entrance hand-in-hand

The supermodel took the plunge and showed off some of her stunning leg in the gown that featured a crystal-covered bodice and feathered tiered skirt. Irina topped off her look with a stunning choker. Bradley and Irina, who share one-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, have each made appearances at the renowned gala in the past. In 2016, the couple both attended the Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology gala, but they did not walk the carpet together and were later snapped by photographers arm-in-arm inside the event.

Irina stunned in Versace

Bradley and Irina have been dating since 2015 and have rarely been photographed together. In December, the pair sparked engagement rumors when the Russian model was seen wearing an emerald ring on that special finger. Last month, Irina flew solo as she was spotted wearing the same ring during a Bridal Fashion Week event in Barcelona, hosted by Pronovias.