Jennifer Lopez had not one but two handsome brunch dates. On Friday, May 4, the World of Dance judge dined with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony. The trio enjoyed breakfast at Miami hot spot Greenstreet Cafe in the Coconut Grove area. The trio kept their outing low key, with the help of two bodyguards. The group also kept their meal healthy – munching on some of the eatery’s prime dishes including, egg whites, egg white veggie omelettes, the spinach and feta omelette, turkey bacon and avocado. After their meal, Jennifer and Alex left together, while the Vivir Mi Vida singer left in a separate car.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez dined with Marc Anthony in Miami Photo: The Grosby Group

MORE: Jennifer Lopez is proud to take on this role for Alex Rodriguez's daughters

Jennifer and Marc, who were married from 2004-2014, share ten-year-old twins Max and Emme. Alex is father to daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, nine. Jennifer, Marc and Alex have remained friendly – joining each other in the Dominican Republic last year. In June, the El Anillo singer opened up about the possibility of blending her modern family for Father’s Day. "It's possible, “she told E! News. "It's so great. Everybody gets along so well. We're so blessed. We have beautiful children; we have love in our life and we're just great."

The triple threat and Marc were married for ten years Photo: Getty Images

After their outing, Alex and Jennifer spent time at the former New York Yankee’s TruFusion gym, before jetting to New York City. Ahead of making another fantastic appearance at the Met Gala, Jennifer joined Vanessa Hudgens for reshoots for her film Second Act. The actress captioned a photo from their shoot, "Always a great time with this love bug @vanessahudgens #stooplife#ShootinginNYC.”