She’s back! Kylie Jenner made a sultry post-baby return to the red carpet on Monday, May 7, at the annual Met Gala. The 20-year-old, who welcomed her daughter Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott back in February, turned heads at the star-studded event wearing custom Alexander Wang. The beauty mogul was joined by her 26-year-old boyfriend, who wore a custom military-inspired tux by the designer. Kylie made her Met Gala debut in 2016 sparkling in an embellished Balmain gown. The reality star has attended the star-studded event ever since then.

Kylie Jenner made her first red carpet appearance since welcoming daughter with Travis Scott Photo: Getty Images

Mom Kris Jenner revealed to E! News that her daughter was “nervous” to attend her first Met Gala two years ago. Back in 2016, the Kardashian matriarch revealed to E! News' Catt Sadler, "She goes, 'Mom, the dress is tight. How am I supposed to get up the stairs?" Ahead of opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibit, Kylie and her beau Travis were spotted out and about the Big Apple visiting Gigi Hadid’s Manhattan apartment on Sunday, May 6.

Kylie and Travis are parents to three-month-old Stormi Photo: Getty Images

The couple recently returned from their tropical getaway to the Turks and Caicos, where they celebrated the rapper’s 26th birthday with their three-month-old daughter. Kylie shared a number of photos during the family vacation including one marking her baby girl’s milestone. Attached to an adorable photo of Stormi lounging on a towel, the reality star wrote, “my pretty girl is 3 months old today ✨.”