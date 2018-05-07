Weeks after secretly tying the knot, newlyweds Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva celebrated their marriage with family and friends. The couple threw a party on Saturday, May 5, to celebrate their nuptials. The soirée was held at the Pretty Woman star's mansion in Pound Ridge, New York. “And the the day has come... so very excited!!” Alejandra captioned a photo of prayer flags from the party. According to People magazine, the couple welcomed several Tibetan monks to the festive bash.

Richard and Alejandra tied the knot this spring

Richard, 68, is Buddhist and his new wife, 35, converted to the religion while dating the Hollywood actor. “I was born Catholic, but converted to Buddhism two years ago,” Alejandra told Spain’s ABC newspaper in 2015. “I think it was already inside of me. I believe in reincarnation so that’s why I think I was Buddhist before realizing it.”

Guests at the Cinco de Mayo party included chef Eric Ripert, composer Bette Sussman and actress Saundra Santiago. Posting a selfie with the bride, Saundra wrote, “So my friend married this beautiful soulful & wonderful woman tonight! #Alejandragere #spanishbeauty #greatweddings #love.”

Alejandra shared a photo of prayer flags from the wedding celebration on May 5

Saundra also revealed that she and Bette Sussman performed at the wedding celebration. “The great Bette Sussman & I about to perform at my friend’s wedding. #bettesussman #whitneyhouston #cindylauper #bettemidler #carlysimon Yes, she played for all these gals! #greatmusicians #womenwhorock,” the actress captioned a photo of Bette with a keyboard.

After four years together, Richard and and Alejandra said “I do” in a civil ceremony, sources confirmed to HOLA! Spain back in April. Richard and Alejandra’s love story began through their shared passion for humanitarianism. “I have found the quiet and happy life that I have sought,” Richard has said. The actor was previously married to supermodel Cindy Crawford and actress Carey Lowell.

Saundra (right) posted a selfie with the bride from the May 5th party

In a previous interview with HOLA!, Alejandra opened up about her love saying: “I was a little lost, without light and knowing him gave meaning to my life.” She added: “It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path."