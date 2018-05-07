George Clooney and Amal Clooney took a night off from parenting their 11-month-old twins to join a bevy of fashionable stars at the 2018 Met Gala. Two years after making her debut at the star-studded event, the human rights attorney made a glamorous return to the Costume Institute’s Benefit on Monday, May 7.

The mom-of-two, who served as one of the evening’s co-chairs alongside Donatella Versace, RIhanna and Anna Wintour, stunned wearing Richard Quinn, one of Queen Elizabeth's favorite designers. Her look consisted of navy pants with a big ball floral, metallic gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Amal’s look was on theme with this year’s exhibit, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, which examines “fashion's ongoing engagement with the devotional practices and traditions of Catholicism.”

Amal Clooney made her return to the Met Gala Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile George, who celebrated his 57th birthday on Sunday, May 6, looked dapper in a tux. Always the jokester, he told reporters the twins were hiding underneath. The last time the Clooneys attended the event at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art was back in 2016. At the time, Amal made her first appearance wowing in a tiered Maison Margiela Couture gown by John Galliano. The 40-year-old lawyer, who is known for her designer ensembles whether on the streets or in the courtroom, graced the cover of Vogue’s May issue. Discussing the topic of fashion in her feature, Amal said, “I hate the idea that you somehow, as a human being, have to be put in a box,” adding, “There’s no reason why lawyers can’t be fun—or actresses can’t be serious.”

Amal complemented her look with a red lip and her hair up Photo: Getty Images

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibit opens to the public on May 10.