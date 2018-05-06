Pregnant Eva Longoria and her husband José “Pepe” Bastón celebrated their coming “Baby Bastón” with a star-studded pajama party on Saturday, May 5. Celebrities like Elizabeth Banks, Sophia Bush, Marcia Cross, Melanie Griffith, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Justina Machado, Andrea Navedo, Roselyn Sanchez, Lili Estefan and Marisa Tomei all stepped out to honor the bundle of joy. The Overboard star opted to hold her baby shower on the already festive Cinco De Mayo at Lombardi House in L.A., a Victorian-style farmhouse in the heart of Hollywood. Every detail of the party was well-conceived, from the bright spring-color palette to a hilarious custom cake to Amazon’s Mama Bear essentials gift baskets.

Scroll down to watch Eva's big surprise!

Eva Longoria and her husband José were glowing at the whimsical party Photo: WENN

The 43-year-old actress, who donned a white lace off-the-shoulder maxi dress instead of pajamas, shared some photos from her family’s special day to her Instagram. One featured a unique looking cake made from diapers! “Thank you Mama Bear for this amazing diaper cake!” she wrote, giving the Amazon company a shout-out. We have to admit, they managed to make the diaper arrangement look pretty chic. There were also custom cookies, which Eva flaunted in a sweet boomerang post.

Eva had a custom diaper cake and adorable 'Baby Bastón' bears Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

In addition, the beautiful affair featured a cozy photo booth, where guests could use cute baby-themed props to take fun photos. They walked away with print-outs featuring a special “Baby Bastón” frame. Partygoers were also able to take home personalized “Baby Bastón” teddy bears and, if they won a shower game, a gift basket filled with Mama Bear essentials. Although, it seems Eva walked away with the best prize of all, a sur-prize appearance from her husband! The moment, which was captured on video by Melanie Griffith, made the star very emotional.

Although the day was focused on Eva and José’s upcoming baby arrival, it seems the adult attendees were pampered to the nines – and not with diapers! Guests enjoyed massages, hair and makeup touch-ups and manicures. Of course, they showered the mom-to-be with treats as well. Eva, who confirmed her pregnancy back in December, is registered on Amazon’s Baby Registry – click here to see all of her wish list items!