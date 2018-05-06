Just days after hyping up their fans about the release, Lele Pons and Matt Hunter dropped their debut single Dicen, in both audio and video format, on May 3. The duo’s first collaboration together quickly went viral, marking a successful musical debut for social media star Lele. Both the 21-year-old internet personality and 20-year-old Colombian-American singer excitedly shared the song, which translates to “They Say” with their fans on social media. “THANK YOU @matthunter123 for featuring me in your beautiful song!!” Lele wrote. “Te amo amigo!! #DICEN is out now on everywhere!” Matt, who began to tease the song three days prior, responded by saying in Spanish: “It is my honor, beautiful!”

Matt Hunter and Lele Pons drop first single Photo: Instagram/@MattHunter123

The loved-up music video takes place in an extraordinary home that boasts a scenic view of Malibu. Lele and Matt, whose voice you may recognize as Diego in Nickelodeon’s Dora the Explorer, are at the same house party, seemingly into each other from across the room. While Matt tries to woo the lady, who rocks a range of awesome outfits, the ending leaves him stood up.

According to Lele, entering the music world has been in the works for some time. “My plan is to start releasing music soon and, hopefully, in five years, I’ll have some successful songs and album!” the American-Venezuelan told Nylon magazine. She wishfully added: “Maybe I’ll even get to do a song with Shakira or Daddy Yankee!”

This is not the first time that Lele has appeared in a music video, though. Aside from her own social media shorts and some dance videos, the funny girl starred in a lyric video for J. Balvin and Anitta. She appeared in the video for their hit song Downtown, which has surpassed 205 million views on YouTube. Dicen is Matt’s first single release off of his upcoming album.