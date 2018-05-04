She’s a star! Zoe Saldana had her family and celebrity friends by her side as she accepted one of the highest honors in Hollywood. The 39-year-old received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 3. While the day was dedicated to the Avengers: Infinity War actress, the real stars were her and husband Marco Perego’s boys, twins Cy and Bowie, three, and 16-month-old Zen. Zoe and Marco stood proudly with their sons, who coordinated in blue outfits, during their rare public appearance – as they posed for photos in front of the star.

Zoe's three sons made a rare public apperance during the ceremony

During her speech, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress had a special message for her men. “I want to thank my husband. You are my everything,” she tearfully said. “Every day you remind me to appreciate life’s journey. You keep me grounded and you help me slow down when I need to take in a moment... You are that voice in my heart that keeps telling me ‘mend your life, love what you do and do what you love.’ So, thank you. I’m taking this moment in. You know what makes me most excited when I wake up, the three master pieces we have created. Zen, Cy and Bowie, Mama te quiere, I love you."

Zoe, who was also honored for her humanitarian work and work in the Latin X community, had the support of her closest friends in Hollywood including, James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Ashton Kutcher and his wife and Zoe’s best friend Mila Kunis. “My friend, my partner in crime, I have on fake eyelashes I won’t cry I promise," the Bad Mom actress shared. "She’s loud. It is the loudest love you will ever receive in your life... She understands that life is something you live. Spending time with Zoe is like driving fast with the windows down on a hilly road, belly laughs and all. I admire you as a person, a wife, a sister, a mother, a businesswoman and as an actress."

Mila Kunis paid tribute to her "ride or die" during the ceremony

After Mila took the stage to pay tribute to friend of almost 20 years – the Center Stage actress got emotional as she thanked her 'mommy-in-crime.' “I cherish the fact that we have been orbiting in each other’s ether for almost two decades,” the Dominican beauty said of her friend. “You’re my colleague, my neighbor and my friend. I love learning from you and being inspired by you. You’re my mommy-in-crime.”