Here’s one way to make Eva Longoria cry. During the actress' appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night, the mom-to-be was quizzed by the host on the one song that gets her emotional. “Everything makes me cry lately,” Eva confessed. “The Celine [Dion] Titanic song. It makes me cry every time.” In a hilarious turn of events, the camera panned to comedian Will Ferrell who picked up a microphone – after he revealed that he knows the words to the song My Heart Will Go On. “Don’t sing it right now, I’ll lose my sh-t,” Eva warned, before the actor began to serenade her.

Eva Longoria made an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden Photo: Twitter/@latelateshow

As Will sang the song the 43-year-old grabbed her belly and doubled over in a laughing fit, complete with tears, before telling him, “You really butchered that song.” While on the show, the Overboard actress also shared some baby names that didn't make the cut for her baby boy. "It's going to be a Latino name," she revealed. "It's not going to be a name like Will," Eva added. "It's not Latino enough, it's not Spanish." The Hollywood star and her husband José “Pepe” Bastón are set to welcome their first child together, a son, this summer.

