Christina Aguilera is back with new music for the first time in six years! On Thursday, May 3, the Dirrty singer announced that her sixth studio album Liberation will be released on June 15. In celebration of the news – the 37-year-old released a music video for the first single Accelerate featuring rappers Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz. The pop star shared that the 11-track project is more hip-hop and R&B than her past albums. “To me, there’s nothing like an amazing hip-hop beat,” the Genie in a Bottle singer told Billboard magazine. “At the end of the day, I am a soul singer. When you strip back the words pop star and the many things that I’ve done, singing soulfully is where my core, my root, and my heart really is.”

CLICK FOR PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY Christina Aguilera is releasing her first album in six years Photo: Miller Mobley

Christina shared that two of the songs from the album were produced by Kanye West – of whom she remains a “huge fan” – despite his headline-making comments. “Outside of, you know, his controversial aspects, I just think that he’s a great artist and music maker and beat maker,” she said. “The artists that he chooses to pluck from different walks of life are so interesting.”

VIEW GALLERY Christina covers the latest issue of Billboard magazine Photo: Photo: Miller Mobley

Christina also has the help of fellow Latina Demi Lovato for her single Fall in Line, which she calls one of her classic empowerment anthems. “I have always looked up to Christina,” the Confident singer said to Billboard about her idol. “I remember being at her concert and singing facing the crowd instead of the stage, knowing that was exactly what I wanted to do in life.” The 25-year-old, who has left a mark of her own in the music world, continued: “She speaks up for what she believes in and sends a positive message, which are two things I find extremely important when given the platform we are lucky enough to have.”

VIEW GALLERY The Fighter singer shared that she is excited to hit the road and show her kids what she does for work Photo: Getty Images

With the new music comes X-Tina’s first tour in a decade, which the mother-of-two admitted will be a challenge. “Touring is so frightening to me, because I am a mom first,” the mom to Max, ten, and three-year-old Summer shared. “It’s part of why I stayed in the position I was [at The Voice]. It’s easy to get comfortable and cushy in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your kids. I’ve been putting myself on the back burner.” But now, she says, “It needs to happen. I’m looking forward to getting back out and actually showing my kids what Mommy really does!”

WATCH CHRISTINA'S LATEST VIDEO BELOW