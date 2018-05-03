Camila Cabello is making room for the class of 2022! The 21-year-old songstress joined former first lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday, May 2, for the fifth annual College Signing Day at Temple University in Philadelphia. The Never Be the Same singer, who was in the city the prior evening for her tour, performed her hit single Havana for the arena full of students and their families – celebrating the next phase of their matriculation. Before her performance, Camila took to her Twitter to share her excitement. “So excited to be performing for such an amazing cause today,” she wrote.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY Camila performed her song Havana during the event Photo: Getty Images

Camila also helped the former first lady make her entrance to the stage for her keynote address. Barack Obama’s wife danced on to the stage to Fifth Harmony’s Boss, as she was met with cheers and applause from the crowd. Prior to the event, the Miami native wrote “@michelleobama is doing great work recognizing students for graduating from high school and committing to further their education through @bettermakeroom and I’m honored to be involved.”

The 54-year-old, started the annual event as part of her Reach Higher program – geared toward inspiring students to complete education past high school – in 2014. Michelle celebrated everyone’s success while addressing the crowd. “The fact that everybody in this arena is taking that next most important step, to continuing their education, that is something worth celebrating,” she said. “It’s as important as celebrating athletes or getting drafted. It’s more important than celebrating the NBA draft – I’m sorry, you all are the stars.”

VIEW GALLERY Michelle Obama encouraged students to ask for help in the next steps of their education Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Camila Cabello goes country with latest single

After her encouraging words, she promised that as the “forever first lady” she would be with them every step of the way. “I’m not one of those doubters,” she said. “I know that you have everything it takes to succeed. I know that you are me, and I know that if I can be standing here as your forever first lady, then you can do anything you put your mind to.” The event was hosted by Philadelphia native Bradley Cooper and Nick Cannon. Other notable attendees included, Zendeya, Karlie Kloss, Rebel Wilson, Ciara and Kelly Rowland.