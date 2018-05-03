Sisterly love! Julio Iglesias’ twin daughters Cristina and Victoria Iglesias marked their 17th birthday in the sweetest way. The model sisters took to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday, May 1, to share throwback photos of themselves. “17 with this weirdo🎉❤️,” Victoria penned alongside a video of her twin hiking and hitting a bush, in addition to photos of them from their younger years kissing, cuddling and getting silly during bath-time. Meanwhile Cristina shared a more recent mirror selfie, along with a heartwarming flashback photo, which she simply captioned: “17😄🎈🎉🎂❤️.”

A post shared by Victoria Iglesias (@victoriaiglesiasr) on May 1, 2018 at 9:25am PDT

The sisters, who are the daughters of Julio and his second wife Miranda Rijnsburger, made their modeling debut in HOLA! magazine last fall wearing Oscar de la Renta. Cristina and Victoria are following in the footsteps of their Dutch-born mother. “Cristina and Victoria want to be models, like their mother,” Julio told HOLA! in 2015. “What I want is for them to be strong, because life has given them a lot.” The Spanish singer continued: “I’m getting ready to realize that my girls are already two women, and gorgeous, but above all, very good girls. They’ve got us both mad, me and their mother.”

MORE: Yolanda Hadid opens up to HOLA! about keeping Bella and Gigi grounded

A post shared by Cristina Iglesias (@cristinaiglesiasr) on May 1, 2018 at 9:21am PDT

Since making their Instagram debuts last July, Enrique Iglesias' younger sisters have made names for themselves on social media garnering over 75,000 followers each. The pair, who were homeschooled, often shares photos of themselves outdoors at the beach or pool and horseback riding. While Cristina is extroverted and Victoria is more timid, the siblings both admire Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima.