While she’s ain’t their mama, Jennifer Lopez is happy to be a role model to her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez’s daughters. The former Yankees star has previously praised the Amor, Amor, Amor singer for being a positive figure in his kids, Ella, ten, and 13-year-old Natasha’s lives. “I’m glad that he sees me that way, that I would be a good role model to his girls. You know, I'm just trying to be a good mom to [my twins, Max and Emme] and the best I can be for all four of them,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, May 1, at the World of Dance's FYC event.

Jennifer is happy to be a role model to A-Rod's kids Photo: Instagram/ARod

A-Rod, 42, often shares videos and snapshots on social media of his lady love bonding with his young daughters. In the new interview, Jennifer, 48, also noted that the dad-of-two is her biggest cheerleader. “For me, he's so lovely and he's so supportive and encouraging of everything that I do," she said.

GALLERY: A GUIDE TO ALEX AND JENNIFER'S DATE SPOTS

The singer noted she is "just trying to be a good mom" to her kids Photo: Instagram/Arod

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, Jennifer is looking forward to spending quality time with her own children — ten-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Discussing her plans for the holiday, Jennifer revealed: “The kids just always plan a little something. It's always very sweet and I try to always see my mom [Guadalupe Rodríguez] and take her out for a minute. Nothing too crazy."

MORE: Alex Rodriguez calls meeting Jennifer Lopez the "luckiest day of his life"

Earlier this year, Alex dubbed Jennifer as the "best mother." While traveling to Puerto Rico with his girlfriend, the retired baseball player said (via MSN), "I come from a single mother and I know how difficult it is to be a single mother with two siblings. She took care of all three of us. She had two jobs. Jennifer has about ten jobs and is the best mother I have ever met."