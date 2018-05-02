It appears that Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the Trumps these days. According to TMZ, the reality star is working with President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who was sentenced in 1997 to life in prison for a nonviolent drug conviction. Sources told TMZ that Kanye West’s wife has been working with the first daughter and Jared for several months to free the 62-year-old. Kim’s attorney Shawn Holley is involved as well and Alice’s file is reportedly now on the president’s desk for review.

Kim is lobbying on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson for a presidential pardon from Donald Trump Photo: Mathew Imaging/WireImage

The TV star tweeted about the case last October writing, "This is so unfair..." Shortly after, Kim received a thank you letter from the imprisoned grandmother after the beauty mogul enlisted her attorney to get involved in the case. "Ms. Kardashian you are literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family. I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope,” Alice wrote in the letter obtained by TMZ.

Alice is currently serving a life without parole sentence and can be released by a presidential pardon. According to the Mic, President Barack Obama granted clemency to 231 individuals on December 20, 2016, however Alice’s case was not one of them and has been passed three separate times. It seems Kim is hopeful that President Trump might help her finally free Alice.

The reality star's husband has publicly stated his support for President Trump Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

News of Kim’s work with the Trumps comes amidst her husband Kanye’s recent tweets and interviews professing his support for the current commander-in-chief. On April 25, the rapper tweeted, “You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”