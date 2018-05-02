Motherhood has been a smooth transition for Kylie Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics founder sat down for an interview with her older sister Kim Kardashian inside of Evening Standard magazine and discussd her latest role. “I feel like it’s just been so amazing and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience,” the 20-year-old shared. “Of course, there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues…and all the ups and downs."

The busy young mom also has difficulty being away from her daughter. "I think about her all the time, anywhere I am," she shared. "I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me because right when she’s old enough, I’ll bring her everywhere.”

Kylie opens up about becoming a mother to her daughter Stormi

Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott are well in the swing of parenthood as they just celebrated their daughter's three-month birthday on May 1. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling admitted she hasn't changed so much. "I really feel the same, just better,” she said. "So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish – and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really… it’s like such an amazing experience.”

Part of the journey to motherhood was picking her name, which Kylie admitted her little girl chose for herself. “I really don’t know how we thought of Storm. Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me,” she shared. “And that kind of just stuck with us. And then I didn’t really like just Storm – I didn’t feel like that was her name. So, then it became Stormi. And it just stuck. I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name.”

The beauty mogal and her rapper boyfriend welcomed their daughter in February

There seem to be only clear skies ahead as the couple is currently enjoying some quality time with their baby girl in Turks & Caicos for the rapper's 26th birthday. The trio are staying at the luxurious Amanyara, and Kylie has been documenting their time in paradise. The luxury beachside hotel is located on the island of Providenciales and offers a number of beautiful suites with prices starting from $2,500 per night for a one bedroom pavilion.