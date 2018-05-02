Eugenio Derbez and his wife Alessandra Rosaldo are celebrating family! The A-list couple appear on the May/June issue of HOLA! USA – where they let readers into their home in Los Angeles and open up about the aspect of their lives that matters the most. Eugenio, 56, and Alessandra, 46, who wed in 2012, have celebrated a host of milestones from the birth of their three-year-old daughter Aitana to the actor’s most recent accomplishment of becoming a grandfather earlier this year.

Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo cover the May/June edition of HOLA! USA

Inside the issue, Eugenio and Alessandra share the details of their love story, offer a closer look at their beautiful family and discuss how they have become one of the most successful Latino families in entertainment. "The parents of little Aitana posed exclusively for HOLA! USA and told us, in the sincerest way, what their new life is like in Los Angeles and how fame has not changed their main priority in life: their family," Miguel Sirgado, editor-in-chief of HOLA! USA says.

Eugenio and Alessandra have been married since 2012 Photo: Instagram/@ederbez

"Eugenio, who is currently celebrating the release of his latest comedy Overboard, which he produced and stars in alongside talented actresses Anna Faris and Eva Longoria – also has an important role in his personal life: he's now grandfather to little Kailani, the precious first baby of his daughter Aislinn with her husband, actor Mauricio Ochmann."

In keeping with the spirit of family, the latest edition also features interviews with inspiring celebrity mothers. Angelina Jolie speaks about her close relationship with her six children, Naomi Watts opens up about her childhood without a father and Aracely Arámbula shares how she balances her career and motherhood. Ana Patricia Gámez posed exclusively for HOLA! USA from her home, a few weeks before welcoming her first son and Alan Tacher and Cristina Bernal open the doors of their home to introduce the world to their son, Liam, who was born in February.

