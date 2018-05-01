Selena Gomez is releasing new music! The 25-year-old Disney channel alum announced the name of her latest single on Tuesday, May 1. “#BackToYou. Out May 10th, part of the @13ReasonsWhy S2 soundtrack. I’m so excited for you guys to hear it❣️,” Selena wrote along with the photo on Instagram of her sitting in front of a vanity. The announcement didn't come with a snippet of the new single, but fans do know that it will be released ahead of the second season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why – which is executive produced by the Hands to Myself singer and her mother Mandy Teefey.

Selena shared the news to her fans on Instagram Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez

On Monday, Netflix premiered the trailer for the second season of the controversial series. Last year, Selena opened up about season two – which will pick up in the aftermath of the main character’s suicide. “All the questions that came up and all the talk about it was all valid and I understand it,” she said to Elvis Duran. “I think with the season two we're going to actually answer a lot of those questions and a lot of resolution with the characters is going to come.” Adding that her visits to the writer’s room had her, "freaking out on where they're going [with the new season],” because it’s “actually really encouraging and empowering.”

13 Reasons Why will return to Netflix on May 18.

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR 13 REASONS WHY S/2