The Tony nominations for 2018 awards show have officially been announced, and they are so fetch. This year, Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical lead the pack with 12 nods each. Angels in America, The Band's Visit and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel followed with 11 nominations, while Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and a revival of My Fair Lady scored ten respectively. Colombian-Born actor John Leguizamo will be recognized at this year’s awards show — which will be hosted by Broadways stars Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban — with a “Special Tony Award” for his body of work and his commitment to the theatre, bringing diverse stories and audiences to Broadway for three decades. Chita Rivera, who became the first Latino American to receive a Kennedy Center Honors award in 2002, is set to receive the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber.

John Leguizamo and Chita Rivera will be honored at the 2018 Tonys Photos: Getty Images

Lindsay Mendez, Ariana Debose, Denzel Washington, John Legend, Andrew Garfield, Tina Fey and Amy Schumer are among this year’s nominees in the 26 competitive categories. The 2018 Tony Awards will broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall on June 10 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. Scroll below to see who else earned nominations.

Best Book of a Musical

The Band's Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Angels in America

The Band's Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and The King

Denzel Washington, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

Lindsay Mendez is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for her role in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel Photo: WireImage

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Tony Shalhoub, The Band's Visit

Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island

LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Michael Cera, Lobby Hero

Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero

Nathan Lane, Angels in America

David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Ariana DeBose scored a nomination for her role in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Photo: Getty Images

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Susan Brown, Angels in America

Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Deborah Findlay, The Children

Denise Gough, Angels in America

Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady

Alexander Gemignani, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Grey Henson, Mean Girls

Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Renée Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Ashley Park, Mean Girls

Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady

