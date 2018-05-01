The Tony nominations for 2018 awards show have officially been announced, and they are so fetch. This year, Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical lead the pack with 12 nods each. Angels in America, The Band's Visit and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel followed with 11 nominations, while Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and a revival of My Fair Lady scored ten respectively. Colombian-Born actor John Leguizamo will be recognized at this year’s awards show — which will be hosted by Broadways stars Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban — with a “Special Tony Award” for his body of work and his commitment to the theatre, bringing diverse stories and audiences to Broadway for three decades. Chita Rivera, who became the first Latino American to receive a Kennedy Center Honors award in 2002, is set to receive the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber.
John Leguizamo and Chita Rivera will be honored at the 2018 Tonys Photos: Getty Images
Lindsay Mendez, Ariana Debose, Denzel Washington, John Legend, Andrew Garfield, Tina Fey and Amy Schumer are among this year’s nominees in the 26 competitive categories. The 2018 Tony Awards will broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall on June 10 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. Scroll below to see who else earned nominations.
Best Book of a Musical
The Band's Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Angels in America
The Band's Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
Tom Hollander, Travesties
Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Mark Rylance, Farinelli and The King
Denzel Washington, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Condola Rashad, Saint Joan
Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God
Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower
Lindsay Mendez is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for her role in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel Photo: WireImage
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady
Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Tony Shalhoub, The Band's Visit
Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady
Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island
LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit
Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls
Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Michael Cera, Lobby Hero
Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero
Nathan Lane, Angels in America
David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Ariana DeBose scored a nomination for her role in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Photo: Getty Images
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Susan Brown, Angels in America
Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Deborah Findlay, The Children
Denise Gough, Angels in America
Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady
Alexander Gemignani, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Grey Henson, Mean Girls
Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Renée Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Ashley Park, Mean Girls
Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady
