What happens in Vegas didn’t stay there in Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' case. The couple, who eloped in Las Vegas back in 1996, celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary on Tuesday, May 1. To mark the occasion, the pair shared throwback photos including pictures from their Sin City nuptials. Posting a montage of photos set to the popular Mexican song Cielito Lindo, Kelly wrote, “Feliz Aniversario lover! 22 years. You’re a human roller coaster that luckily I’m tall enough to ride. @instasuelos 🔥🔥 🐧🐧❤️❤️💋💋.”

VIEW GALLERY Mark and Kelly, who share three children together, celebrated 22 years of wedded bliss on May 1 Photo: Instagram/kellyripa

In the images, the TV personality, 47, can be seen wearing a little black dress outside of the world famous “Chapel of the Bells” with Mark and cutting a wedding cake in another photo.

Meanwhile, the Riverdale actor, 47, shared a photo from the couple’s Italian honeymoon. Attached to a picture of himself and Kelly sitting in a convertible, Mark wrote, “5-1-96...happy 22nd anniversary Boo.. seems like yesterday to me.. I’m sure it’s feels a lot longer to you..(honeymoon photo Capri, Italy ..we’re still banned from that hotel... it was worth it).”

The Hollywood stars met while co-starring on the ABC soap opera All My Children. Since tying the knot, Kelly and Mark have welcomed three children together — Joaquin, 15, Lola, 16, and Michael, 20. “I love everything about him, even his annoying habits,” the mom-of-three told People magazine in 2013. “He is the person I was meant to be with forever, and I think he feels the same way. We really do have quite an allegiance to one another. No matter what, we support each other in everything we do.”

As for the secret to their happy marriage, well, that lies in the bedroom. "We really dig each other," Mark said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2016. "I'm really crazy about her." "You know what's great about you guys," host Andy Cohen said. "You bang a lot." Mark replied, “We keep it going! I'm bananas over my wife."