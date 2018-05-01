Elsa Pataky’s marriage to Chris Hemsworth may have been written in the stars, but it was also inked on her bicep at age 15. Long meeting the Avengers: Infinity War star, the Spanish actress got a tattoo of her husband’s famous Marvel character Thor’s symbol. “Yes, it’s about Thor and I ended up marrying who plays Thor!” the 41-year-old confessed to Vogue Australia. “It is shocking how things in life [turn out]. I just liked that [symbol] and the legend he had was so beautiful and I wanted to keep it.”

Elsa got a Thor tattoo long before meeting hr husband who plays the God of Thunder Photo: Getty Images

Years after getting her tattoo, Chris and Elsa met in 2010 and married later that year. The pair have since welcomed five-year-old daughter India and four-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha. Elsa said, “We did everything very quickly – I don’t know how we survived as a couple. We were married and then a year after we had kids. It puts a lot of pressure on a marriage, but we came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities but love each other so much. We make it work.”

GALLERY: ELSA PATAKY'S BIKINI BODY IS SUMMER GOALS

Aside from her Thor ink, Elsa has dozens of more tattoos scattered throughout her body including three dots on one of her fingers that represents her “three best girls” — one of whom is Matt Damon’s wife Luciana Barroso, who also has a matching version.

Elsa and Chris have a close relationship with the A-list couple. Matt and Luciana along with their children celebrated Easter Down Under with the Hemsworths. The famous families were photographed enjoying beach outings together at Byron Bay. At the time, Elsa shared a photo with Luciana and Matt cheersing beer, which she captioned: “Fun times with my favourite people! Missing you @chrishemsworth.”

A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Mar 30, 2018 at 3:20am PDT

Chris recently joked that he had to kick Matt out of Australia following a run-in with a snake. "We pull up to the cafe, he gets out of the car takes one step and then just takes a six-foot leap jump backwards. And he goes, 'Oh my God, oh my God.' A huge big snake and he'd stood straight on it,” the Marvel star told Ellen DeGeneres. "He [was] like 'You keep telling me that they're more scared of you, the snake and the jellyfish [that stung his daughter in 2017]' and I'm like 'You're the problem. It's not Australia.' He's the problem. So we've had to kick him out of Australia for our sake."

MORE: Matt Damon's family vacation in Australia takes scary turn

Meanwhile last month, Ben Affleck, who is one of Matt’s close friends, responded to a report that the Good Will Hunting actor was replacing him with the Thor star as his new best friend. Referencing Matt’s long-running feud with Jimmy Kimmel, Ben jokingly tweeted, “Hey @chrishemsworth, you can have him! I'm Team @JimmyKimmel anyways,” to which Chris replied, “Sorry mate not my fault! He’s just a big @Marvel fan, not @DCComics. How do you like them apples 😘. @jimmykimmel the ball is in your court. Choose wisely…”