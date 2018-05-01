Bow wow! When it came to the premiere of his new film Overboard, Eugenio Derbez brought two special ladies to celebrate with — his wife Alessandra Rosaldo and their English Bulldog Fiona. The Mexican actor walked the red carpet on Monday, April 30, with both of his dates. The 56-year-old posed for photos alongside his wife, while holding his pet’s leash. Though it might have been Eugenio’s big night, Fiona stole the show with her colorful ensemble that featured a pink tutu. “We are so excited to be here #OverboardMoviePremier #Premier #LosAngeles 🍿🎥 #Fiona,” the Hollywood star captioned a photo of himself and his dates.

Eugenio brought his wife and English Bulldog to his film's premiere on April 30 Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Fiona wasn’t the only one on the carpet turning heads. Mom-to-be Eva Longoria stunned for the premiere in Westwood, California wearing a lace gown by Alberta Ferretti. Prior to the star-studded event, the Desperate Housewives alum took to her Instagram Story to share videos of herself getting ready. “Guys, it’s so hard to dress a baby bump for a red carpet,” Eva said. “This is as good as it gets.”

Eva glowed on the red carpet while playfully posing with her co-star Anna Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Eva showed off her baby bump, while hamming it up on the carpet with co-star Anna Faris and pal Roselyn Sánchez. The actress is expecting her first child with husband José “Pepe” Bastón. Although Eva, who is now in her third trimester, has been busy promoting her new movie, she previously told HOLA! USA that she plans to take time off closer to her due date to prepare for her baby boy. “I feel great,” she said in March. “I’m in the golden month of the second trimester. It’s a lot of fun to keep working, have energy and not be extremely tired anymore.” The 43-year-old added, "I’ll actually be taking some time off to nest, and really focus on the baby before he arrives.”