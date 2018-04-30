If there is one woman who can relate to First Lady Melania Trump, it’s her French counterpart, Brigitte Macron. The 65-year-old who is married to France’s President Emmanuel Macron opened up in a candid interview with Le Monde about President Donald Trump’s wife. "She is very cheerful,” Brigitte said, adding, “We have the same humor, we both laugh a lot.”

Given her position, the French first lady understands why Melania comes across as serious in public. Brigitte said, “Everything is interpreted, over-interpreted. She is a woman who has a lot of character but who is keen to hide it. She laughs very easily about everything but she shows it less than me."

Brigitte Macron said that Melania Trump likes to laugh Photo: Getty Images

While they hold the same title, the French first lady noted that she has more flexibility and freedom than Barron Trump’s mother. "She is much more constrained than me," Brigitte confessed. “Melania can not do anything, she can not even open a window in the White House. She can not put her nose out. Me, every day, I'm out in Paris.”

GALLERY: MELANIA TRUMP'S 2018 FIRST LADY STYLE

Melania and Donald hosted the French couple in D.C. last week. Emmanuel and Brigitte’s stateside visit marked the Trump’s first State Dinner at the White House. The American first lady, who celebrated her 48th birthday on Thursday, April 26, stunned for the formal occasion wearing a Chanel Haute Couture gown.

The American couple hosted their French counterparts in D.C. Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images

“It was an honor to host President @EmmanuelMacron and Mrs. Macron for our first State Dinner! 🇺🇸 🇫🇷,” Melania tweeted after her foreign guests left. The French president echoed the first lady’s sentiments with his own tweet that read: “From Brigitte and I, thank you @realDonaldTrump, @FLOTUS for hosting us on the occasion of your first State visit. Unforgettable memories and a great honor to our very special relationship.”