Barack and Michelle Obama’s daughter Sasha is all grown up! The former president and first lady’s youngest child made a rare appearance over the weekend attending the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. During the outing, the 16-year-old hung out backstage with two of the festival’s headliners, Cardi B and Offset. A stark contrast from her White House days, Sasha sported a more mature look wearing a white crop top and ripped jeans. Meanwhile Cardi wore a black T-shirt featuring Princess Diana. On Sunday, April 29, the mom-to-be retweeted a photo of herself with her fiancé Offset and the former first daughter sitting on a couch during the festival.

Sasha's older sister Malia is a fan of music festivals too Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

The Bodak Yellow singer’s performance marked her last one before the birth of her first child. Cardi announced the news to fans last week in a video saying, "I just want to make this a little clear and everything. Broccoli Fest will be my last performance for a little while and everything. Because you know shorty kid is growing and I be looking like I’m moving and everything but in reality a b-tch can barely breath!” Attached to the video, the 25-year-old penned, "Hey guys after Broccoli fest I won’t be doing no more performances .Thank you for understanding 😘love yaaa."

Sasha Obama Poses With Cardi B And Offset

Sasha isn’t the only member of the Obama family who fancies music festivals. The teen’s older sister Malia, 19, frequents Lollapalooza. Barack’s firstborn attended the festival in Chicago back in 2016 with her secret service detail and again in 2017, when she was carted out at the end of the night.