Kim Kardashian’s kids couldn’t be more different in their big sibling roles. The reality star dropped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, April 30, where she opened up about how her son Saint and daughter North West are adjusting to their new baby sister Chicago. “[Saint’s] nicer than North. He loves his little sister. He’s so sweet with her. I always have to watch out for him — he smothers her, and he has this really big hair so he just jumps in her crib,” Kanye West’s wife, 37, shared.

Kim revealed how her kids North and Saint are adjusting to life with their baby sister Photo: Instagram/KimKardashian

Last year, Kim revealed that her four-year-old daughter North "does not like" her younger brother. However with her baby sister, North is warmer. The beauty mogul told Ellen, “[North’s] better than she was with Saint.” Discussing her firstborn, Kim noted, “She does not share with Saint. She does not, hardly talks to Saint.”

Since welcoming her third child via a surrogate in January, the mom-of-three admitted that life has gotten a bit more chaotic. Kim confessed, “A house full of three kids is wild. Like I can’t even explain it.”

Kanye shared a picture of his son giving Chicago West a kiss Photo: Twitter/KanyeWest

On Monday, April 30, Kanye took to his Twitter to share a tender photo showing off the sweet sibling bond between his two-year-old son and newborn daughter. Alongside a loving photo of Saint giving his baby sister Chicago a sweet kiss, the rapper simply penned, “We got love.” Kim shared a similar image back in March, which she captioned, “He loves her so much.”