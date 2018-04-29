Despite being merely two months shy of her due date, Eva Longoria says she’s not reading baby books. What the star is doing, however, is reading up on more spiritual parenting books and learning about what her body is physically going through. The 43-year-old pregnant star opened up to Parade about what she wants for her first child and why she is beyond grateful for her husband TV executive José “Pepe” Bastón. “Thank God I have an amazing husband, who has raised a son and really is the perfect example of what a man should be in this world today.”

Eva Longoria is pregnant with a baby boy Photo: Getty Images

The actress continued to sing her husband’s praises, saying: “He’s super supportive, super loving and encouraging. My son’s going to have an amazing role model.” Another important person that will influence the way her child is raised is Eva’s mother Ella Eva Mireles. She told the publication: “I hope to be half the mom she was. I have an amazing mom.”

While the Desperate Housewives alum says she’s not reading traditional baby books, she is catching up on more mindful ones. “Deepak Chopra sent me a beautiful book called The Spirituality of Pregnancy. I was really interested in that aspect of it. I do get it enough to know what physically happens to my body. It’s such a beautiful, miraculous thing to create human life, so I wanted to know spiritually and cosmically what is happening, and how can I connect and really create an environment for him in my womb.”

Eva Longoria and her husband José “Pepe” Bastón Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Eva, who is already a stepparent, also elaborated on what she really wants for her coming son. “You want your child to be happy,” she said. “It’s your job to give them the tools in life to experience joy. That’s a very different goal as opposed to throwing a birthday party for your 2-year-old with a clown, a cake, pizza and music, and they’re having a tantrum. And you go, ‘Why aren’t you happy? I did all this to make you happy.’ They have to experience joy on their own. You have to teach them how to experience life and really exploit moments for joy.”

Between her ever-booming acting career, important activist work with organizations like Time’s Up and developing projects for major networks, it seems Eva will be leading by example. The star is certainly living a joyful and fulfilling life. However, what does she want next most of all? “Rest,” she joked. “I just want to sleep.”