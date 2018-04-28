Chrissy Teigen got a legend-ary surprise on Friday, April 28 when her famous friends threw her a lavish baby shower. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and celebrity stylist Jen Atkin planned the surprise celebration for the 32-year-old former model, who is pregnant with her second child, a baby boy with her husband John Legend. The couple are already parents to two-year-old Luna. Lucky for fans, the entire event was well-documented on Instagram Stories by the Lip Sync Battle host and guests like Kim and her husband Kanye West. It seems that the dinner Chrissy and Kim lightly mentioned on social media, amid their husband’s heated exchange, was merely a cover for the surprise bash!

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

The woman of the hour looked lovely in a short, silky wrap dress. She chose a navy color, a clear nod to her coming baby boy. To meet her pregnancy cravings, the shower was aptly catered by Shake Shack. Guests dined on their signature burgers, chicken sandwiches and milkshakes. Of course, there was also an array of cakes, dusted in pastel blue and white colors, at the star-studded get together. Kim showed off the confections, which were made by Hansen's Cakes, on her Instagram. They fittingly contained phrases like "Legend in the making," "You're a legend" and "Legendary."

MORE: Chrissy Teigen reveals battle with postpartum depression

VIEW GALLERY

Chrissy Teigen needed some alone time with her cake Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

At one point in the night, Chrissy hilariously took off her shoes, hopped up on the kitchen countertop and, away from the others, happily ate a significant portion of one of the cakes, which was from the Cheesecake Factory. Kim captured the hilarious moment on her Instagram Stories, sharing a video of the mom treating herself and laughing at being recorded. In the clip, the 37-year-old reality star says: “Chrissy ate that entire cake herself, you guys. And she’s still going.”

Lead with love pic.twitter.com/tj2a9LFYKZ — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 28, 2018

The lighthearted baby shower came just days after Kanye posted a series of pro-Trump tweets, which startled fans and caused the All of Me singer, who doesn’t support the President, to text him out of concern. Kanye posted a screenshot of his and John’s text exchange, publicizing their conversation. However, the pair’s friendship clearly wasn’t affected as they were spotted dancing together at the party to the rapper’s new single Ye vs. the People. Kanye also shared a video of the entertainer playing his song Ordinary People on a slick wooden piano at the party, writing: "Lead With Love."