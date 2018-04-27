Kim Kardashian has her sister Khloe and newborn niece True Thompson’s backs. Kanye West’s wife dropped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show were she broke her silence on her feelings towards Tristan Thompson in the wake of his alleged cheating scandal. When asked for her opinion on the basketball player cheating on her then-pregnant sister, Kim, 37, replied, “Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f-cked up.” She added, “We really were rooting for Khloe, and we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation all over.”

Kim opened up about Tristan cheating on her sister Khloe Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The mom-of-three also revealed that she’s made a promise not to speak ill of any of her family’s significant others out of respect for her nieces and nephews. Kim shared, “I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob Kardasian], if there’s a baby involved, I’m not going to talk. I’m going to keep it cute, keep it classy and not talk too bad — try not to say anything so negative because one day [my niece] True is going to see this and you know it’s just so messed up.”

Khloe welcomed her first child with the basketball player in April Photo: Getty Images

Khloe, 33, welcomed her first child on April 12 with the Cavaliers player. The baby's arrival came days after it was revealed that the NBA player cheated on Khloe during her pregnancy. Following True’s birth, proud aunt Kim revealed the special role she played in the delivery room. While congratulating her younger sister on Instagram, the TV star penned, “💕 @khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL.”