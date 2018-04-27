Ten days after the death of her beloved “Ganny” — Barbara Bush — Jenna Bush Hager shared an update on how her grandfather is coping with the loss of his wife and how he is doing after being hospitalized for a blood infection following the late first lady's funeral. Discussing the 93-year-old former President of the United States, the Today Show correspondent said, “He’s sad, but he’s doing well. Last time we talked to him he was eating barbecue.”

Jenna (left) shared an update on her grandfather following the death of Barbara Bush

Jenna, 36, noted that her grandfather is hopeful that he will join his family at their place in Kennebunkport, Maine this summer. She said, “He’s doing great. He’s goal-oriented, and he wants to get to Maine. We think he’s going to be going there.” On Friday, April 27, George H.W.’s office released a statement regarding the former commander-in-chief’s condition stating: “He is in excellent spirits and is looking forward to resuming his schedule and going to Maine next month.”

The 41st president was originally admitted into intensive care on Sunday but has since been removed to a regular patient room. George W. Bush’s father was taken to the hospital the day after his wife Barbara’s moving funeral service, which took place in Houston last Saturday, April 21.

Recalling her grandmother’s memorial, Jenna said, "You know what's so amazing is to hear how beloved she was. We loved her, but we drove from Houston to College Station to bury her next to her daughter [Robin Bush], and the streets, the highways were packed with people. People holding up their pearls. It was so touching to our family to feel that love."

President Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump as well as Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton attended the funeral held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas. Barbara passed away at age 92 on Tuesday, April 17. Her death came only a few days after family spokesman Jim McGrath revealed that the former president’s wife would not seek additional medical treatment after a series of recent hospitalizations.