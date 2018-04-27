Camila Cabello put a new spin on her hit single Never Be the Same. The Cuban-born singer teamed up with multi-platinum-selling country breakout artist Kane Brown for the remix of her smash song. “Never be the same, the remix- I love this so much @kanebrown_music 🔮💜 always imagined another version of this song sounding like this. link in bio #neverbethesameREMIX 🔮💜,” the L'Oréal Paris spokeswoman captioned a soundbite of the song shared on her Instagram.

Camila teamed up with Kane Brown for a Never Be the Same remix Photos: FilmMagic/Getty Images

Never Be the Same was the second single to be released from the singer’s debut album Camila and became the first Platinum certified song of 2018. The 21-year-old singer announced the exciting news in April writing, “This was my favorite song to write on the album, i remember when we left the studio and I had the bounce, i listened to it in my car a million times because i loved it so much, and i didn’t care what would happen with it once it was out, i just knew i loved it and wanted it to be the next single.”

She continued, “This is seriously one of the coolest most amazing feelings ever, thank you so much in general for supporting my music and for making it possible that i get to live my dream ! i love music and i love you guys and everything is just really good right now and i feel really thankful. thank you 💜.”

While Camila teamed up with Kane for the genre-crossing remix of Never be the Same, the Fifth Harmony alum will soon be teaming up with former country singer-turned-pop star Taylor Swift for her Reputation Stadium Tour. “For me, it’s a dream come true. When I first met her four years ago, I was like, ‘I really love you,'” the Havana singer told Entertainment Tonight of touring with Taylor. “I was like, ‘Man, I really look up to you. You really inspire me.’ She was one of the people that made me wanna start songwriting, so it’s really amazing." The Miami-raised singer is currenty in Toronto for her own international tour of her new single's name Never Be the Same.