Jennifer Lopez has a song for the ladies! The 48-year-old channels her inner queen in the visuals for her single El Anillo – which translates to The Ring. Like the song, the video has an empowering message for women. “It’s really about recognizing your own value,” she told Entertainment Tonight about the video’s concept. “That’s where women are right now, and all of us knowing that we are queens, that we are goddesses, and that we should be treated that way. That people need to give us that place in their life if they want to be in our life.”

Jennifer premiered her music video for her track El Anillo Photo: Youtube/Jennifer Lopez

At first listen, many might think the Bronx native is sending a message to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez with lyrics such as "Nunca había sentido algo tan grande/Y me vuelve loca tu lado salvaje/Tú me has dado tanto que he estado pensando/Ya lo tengo todo, pero/¿Y el anillo pa' cuando?" [Translated to "I have never felt anything this grand/Your wild side drives me crazy/you have given me so much that I have been thinking that I have it all, but/when will I get the ring?" However Jennifer noted, “I didn’t write the song. Somebody wrote it for me specifically... I played it for Alex and I was like, 'Are you cool with this? I think it's kind of funny.' He's like, 'Yeah, I'm totally cool with it.'"

The mother-of-two also shared what having a ring means saying, "It's more about the value of it. It's kind of like, 'If you want me in your life you have to give me the respect and place in your life that I deserve.' And I think a ring sometimes is a symbol of that but it's more of a symbolic thing."

JLo gave a world premiere performance of the single at the Latin Billboard Awards Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer, who recently collabed with beauty line Inglot, tasked Santiago Salviche with directing her vision. She also cast Narcos star Miguel Ángel Silvestre to play her king. The Spanish actor shared his excitement with fans about the video, reposting Jennifer’s single image on his Instagram, along with the caption, “The queen! @jlo." Miguel was in the audience to watch Jennifer bring the Spanish trap-inspired track to life at the Latin Billboard Awards on Thursday, April 26. Jennifer set the stage on fire at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, donning the jeweled look from the video and cover art including the show-stopping headpiece by Marianna Harutunian.

WATCH EL ANILLO BELOW