Sign us up for this tour! James Corden recruited some of Hollywood’s biggest names to take part in his latest business venture, the “James Corden’s Star Star Tour: The star tour that takes the stars on the tour.” Avengers: Infinity War stars Tom Hiddleston, Chris Pratt, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Winston Duke, Pom Klementieff, Anthony Mackie, Zoe Saldana, Sebastian Stan and Letitia Wright hopped onboard the bus for an exclusive tour of Los Angeles. "Weapons are prohibited on the bus," James told the Marvel actors, who all sported name tags. "That includes firearms, mace, war hammers, vibranium and infinity gauntlets."

James Corden enlisted the stars of Avengers Infinity War for his star bus tour Photo: Eddy Chen/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc

After having Chris Pratt and Benedict Cumberbatch apply sunscreen to his legs, James kicked off the tour showing the action stars Tinseltown sights, including a local coffee shop. He explained, “That is where, when you shout out of a room, 'Can someone get me a coffee?', someone will run down to a shop very similar to that, and they will physically go in and wait in line and bring you back the coffee.”

Naturally, no sightseeing tour is complete without pictures — hilariously taken in this case with disposable cameras — as well as "hymn songs." During the outing, the star-studded group also made a pitstop at Golden Apple Comics, where they signed merchandise for fans. Watch below to see the stars put a superhero twist on Michael Jackson’s classic We Are the World with the lyrics "We save the world / We are Avengers/ We’ll probably be doing these movies ’til we have dentures / We we’re hoping to escape without a scratch / We must protect the pretty face of Cumberbatch" — plus find out who makes a surprise appearance at the end.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.