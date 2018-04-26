Calma Carmona has us dreaming of our summer vacation. The “soul songstress” from San Juan, Puerto Rico partnered with Brand USA for the Hear the Music, Experience the USA Campaign for which she showed off her native island. “The character of San Juan and Puerto Rico in general is like our slogan, we’re the enchanted island,” she said in the video. “It’s kind of magical. It’s paradise here. There’s nothing better really.” The video, set to Calma singing Do You Wanna Dance? by Bobby Freeman, took viewers on a tour of the colorful island.

Calma Carmona stars in a new campaign video for Brand USA Photo: Instagram/calmacarmona

Since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico last year, the 34-year-old singer noted that the US territory is ready for tourists. She said, “I hope people feel inspired to not only visit but to keep coming back.” As for why she chose to get involved with the campaign, Calma confessed, “I wanted to be a part of the campaign to let people know there is so much more than beautiful hotels, it’s about the interaction with the people, the history, the music, the outdoor activities, the experience.”

Calma isn’t the only star who has shined a light on Puerto Rico. HOLA! USA recently caught up with San Juan’s Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz at the Time 100 Gala where the 55-year-old spoke about stars showing their support for the island. “I think it’s very important. We all have different platforms. Whatever that platform is, if it’s used for the right reasons, it’s an important platform. So some people get a little upset about that. Artist, entertainers, journalist, sports people have a platform. It’s not only to look pretty; it’s not only to score goals. Its about doing the work that will change somebody’s life,” she said. “It is the people that I serve, the people of San Juan who are an example. It’s the women who put together 26 soup kitchens, they are the example. It’s the teachers who are taking out to the streets, they are the example."