Gisele Bündchen has smooth moves both on and off the runway. The supermodel took to her Instagram on Thursday, April 26, to share a video of herself nailing an epic dance routine set to Brazilian singer Anitta’s song Indecente. The mom-of-two was joined in the dance studio by her sister Rafaela Nonnenmacher Bündchen and dance instructor Justin Neto. Attached to the clip, Tom Brady’s wife penned, “💃 Who dances scares away his woes. @justneto you rock! Song: @anitta.” In the video, the 37-year-old showed off her impressive moves dancing barefoot, while wearing black leggings and a white T-shirt for the sultry number. During the dance session, Justin snapped a selfie with the Bündchen sisters, which he captioned: "Dance Dance Dance!!!! 💃🏻💖🕺🏻✨."

The supermodel and her sister nailed an epic dance routine Photo: Instagram/justneto

Gisele is quickly proving there’s nothing she can’t do. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has demonstrated her singing and guitar playing skills on various occasions. Just last month, Gisele’s husband posted a video of his wife singing in Portuguese in front of a beautiful sunset, while their eight-year-old son Benjamin hilariously photobombed the romantic moment.

In 2017, the mom-of-two took her musical talent to the stage of the Rock in Rio Festival where she performed John Lennon’s hit Imagine alongside Brazilian singer Ivete Sangalo. “If we are all capable of imagining, we are all capable of creating,” she told the crowd. “So imagine the world you want to live in. Imagine we are already living in it. Imagine.”