Adria Arjona celebrated her birthday in paradise! The Pacific Rim Uprising star marked her 26th birthday on April 25, with sunshine and surfing. In between filming her latest movie Triple Frontier in Hawaii, the actress caught some waves, soaked up the sun and received special gifts from her co-stars. The actress posted a video on her Instagram stories featuring a bottle of champagne, chocolate covered strawberries and a cake, next to a card signed by the cast – including Ben Affleck. Adria took to her Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself in the clear blue island water, with a message for her fans. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes! So grateful for every single one of you. Thank you for your support and constant love means the world to me. Love you.”