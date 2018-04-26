Harvey Weinstein’s fall from Hollywood big shot to disgraced film producer is set to hit the big screen thanks to Brad Pitt. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the dad-of-six’s production company Plan B has acquired the screen rights to the story of New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey and how they helped take down the movie mogul accused of sexual harassment.

The project, which currently does not have a writer or filmmaker attached, will reportedly not focus on Harvey’s crimes or victims, but rather the threats and intimidation the investigative reporters pushed through to tell the story that rocked Hollywood and the recently earned Jodi and Megan a Pulitzer Prize.

The movie will tell the story of how New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor (left) and Megan Twohey (right) brought down Harvey Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Last year it was reported that Brad threatened Harvey after the producer made unwanted advances at his then-22-year-old girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow in a hotel suite. “I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” she told the New York Times in October. At the time of the alleged incident, the actress confided in Brad, who approached Harvey and told him to never touch his girlfriend again.

“Brad threatened Harvey,” a source told People magazine after Gwyneth revealed the allegation. “He got right in his face, poked him in the chest and said, ‘You will not ever do this to Gwyneth ever again.’" The source noted that Brad “made it clear there would be consequences” if Harvey tried anything again and “described it as giving Harvey a ‘Missouri whooping.'”

Brad reportedly confronted Harvey after his then-girlfriend Gwyneth told him about what the producer did Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Gwyneth revealed to the NYT that Harvey was not happy that she had discussed their episode with Brad. “I thought he was going to fire me,” she shared. “He screamed at me for a long time.” Despite the alleged incident, Gwyneth continued to work with Harvey and ended up winning an Academy Award in 1999 for her role in Shakespeare in Love. She said, “I was expected to keep the secret.”

Since Jodi and Megan’s New York Times’ story titled “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades” was published back in October, a number of Hollywood's leading ladies including Salma Hayek and Brad Pitt's ex-wife Angelina Jolie have come forward to share their experiences. “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” Angelina said in an email to the NYT last year. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.” The stories helped pave the way for the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements.