Chris Hemsworth’s entire household may be fluent in Spanish, but he’s not. The Avengers: Infinity War star admitted that his wife Elsa Pataky and three children, India, 5, and twins Tristan and Sasha, four, all speak the actress' native tongue, but he only knows one sentence. “I would think it would be easy to learn because your wife speaks Spanish, and she would help,” Ellen DeGeneres noted during his appearance on her show. “You’d think,” Chris quipped. “I sort of pretend to. My wife will sort of be telling them off, and I’m sitting there like ‘that’s right.”

Chris Hemsworth opens up about being the only person in his household that doesn't speak Spanish Photo: Getty Images

Chris, who has been married to the Spanish actress since 2010, shared that it’s not only his children who get Elsa to “drop the English façade” when she’s angry. “When I hear the Spanish directed at me it’s usually unfortunate, controversial situations,” the 34-year-old shared. “And I’m like ‘what is she saying right now, and what is my comeback.’” He continued: “So, when we’re fighting basically.”

MORE: Elsa Pataky on her and Chris Hemsworth "complicated start" to their relationship

During his appearance on the show, Chris also opened up about his friend Matt Damon’s latest trip to his home in Australia and his encounter with a snake, almost a year after Matt’s daughter was stung by a jellyfish. “We pull up to the café and he gets out of the car, takes one step and he takes a six-foot leap backwards,” Chris said. “It was huge big snake and he stood right on it. He goes ‘You keep telling me they’re more afraid of you, the jellyfish, the snakes.’”

Chris shared the hilarious reason why his pal Matt Damon is banned from Australia Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The Aussie actor, who is also the tourism ambassador for the country added that Matt’s run-ins with the animals is the reason he is not allowed back. “I told him, ‘You’re the problem. It’s not Australia it’s, you.’ So, we had to kick him out of Australia for our sake.”

WATCH CHRIS' HILARIOUS INTERVIEW BELOW