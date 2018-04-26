Happy Birthday Melania Trump! President Donald Trump’s wife celebrated her 48th birthday on Thursday, April 26. After a busy week that saw the first lady successfully carry out her first State Dinner and travel to Houston for the funeral of Barbara Bush, her Communications Director Stephanie Grisham confirmed to HOLA! USA that the anti-bullying advocate will mark her special day privately with her family. No doubt the festivities will include the first couple's 12-year-old son Barron Trump.

Ivanka Trump tweeted her well-wishes to her stepmother, writing, “Happy birthday to @FLOTUS, an incredible wife, mother and First Lady!”

The first lady will celebrate her birthday privately with her family Photo: Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, President Trump, 71, called into Fox & Friends where he wished his wife a happy birthday live on the air. The dad-of-five said, “I picked a very, very special day because it’s Melania’s birthday so I said let’s do it on Melania’s birthday. So happy birthday to Melania!”

When asked what he got the first lady for her big day, the commander-in-chief replied, “I better not get into that because I may get in trouble. Maybe I didn’t get her so much,” quickly adding, “I got her a beautiful card, you know I'm very busy to be running out looking for presents. But I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers."

The first couple hosted their French counterparts in D.C. this week Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images

The president went on to praise Melania for the “fantastic job” she did hosting France this week. The mom-of-one stunned during her outings with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, particularly at Tuesday's State Dinner for which she wore a Chanel Haute Couture gown.

On Thursday, the birthday girl took to her Twitter account to share a video of her busy week with France's first couple, including an inside look at the State Dinner. “It was an honor to host President @EmmanuelMacron and Mrs. Macron for our first State Dinner! 🇺🇸 🇫🇷,” the first lady tweeted. The French president echoed Melania’s sentiments with his own tweet that read: “From Brigitte and I, thank you @realDonaldTrump, @FLOTUS for hosting us on the occasion of your first State visit. Unforgettable memories and a great honor to our very special relationship.”