Gina Rodriguez and John Leguizamo have something up their sleeves

Gina Rodriguez has a secret we’d like to know. The Jane the Virgin star took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, April 24, to tease fans with some news regarding Colombian-born actor John Leguizamo. Sharing a selfie with the the 53-year-old, Gina simply captioned the post, “#somesh-tisgoingdown 🔥.” Meanwhile on her Instagram Story, the actress recorded a video of herself with John saying, “So um look who I’ve got behind me. Yo some sh-t is going own. He’s the real deal, adding, “Wouldn’t you like to know though.”

Gina stars in the thriller Miss Bala Photo: Getty Images

One thing we do know is that the 33-year-old stunned on Monday, April 23, attending the CinemaCon 2018 Gala Opening Night Event: Sony Pictures Highlights its 2018 Summer and Beyond Films. Gina, who mingled with co-star Anthony Mackie and Matthew McConaughey, was on hand to promote her upcoming movie Miss Bala in Las Vegas. In the thriller, the actress plays a Mexican woman who becomes entangled with a drug cartel. The film’s director Catherine Hardwicke noted that a Latina heroine was long overdue. According to Variety, she said, “The time is right for an action movie where a Latina actress is number one on the call sheet.”