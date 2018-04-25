Priyanka Chopra’s best friend Meghan Markle may have all eyes on her ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry, but that hasn’t stopped the Suits alum from being a “simple girl.” The Quantico star, who honored the royal bride-to-be in a Time’s Most Influential People of 2018 essay, wants the world to know that Meghan is still the same girl. “She’s a real relatable young woman,” Priyanka, 35, told HOLA! USA during the Cîroc Empowerment Brunch in NYC on Wednesday, April 25.

Priyanka Chopra spoke about the strong women in her life during the Cîroc Empowerment Brunch Photo: Shareif

The actress added, “I wanted the world to see that because with their fascination with her right now, around her wedding and her being inducted into the royal family and all of that, it’s so great. I just wanted the world to see that she always cared about the world and that she’s someone who loved grocery shopping, and still does.” The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador noted that on top of Meghan’s compassion for others, her and Harry’s love story sets a great example. Priyanka explained, “I really do think that their love story, which is a really good love story for the modern generation, has made a cynical world sit up a bit."

She continued, “A strong woman standing shoulder to shoulder with her man. I think that was important for me to write. To see her standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry is such a great example for woman to see that we don’t only have to be a plus one. You can have your own identity.” Like her best friend, Priyanka has been a champion for empowering women and helping them find their voice. “It’s so important for us girls to stick together. For such a long time we have been told that we have to fight each other off to get the best jobs or the best man or whatever the reason is,” she said.

Priyanka paid tribute to Meghan in a Time's Most Influential People of 2018 essay Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

“Why should that happen, because of lack of opportunity? Say for example, a part. If there is one part and the woman who gets it does not settle on her salary or her time, the studio can just say ‘I can take someone else.’ We first of all as women fundamentally have to understand that it does not matter if another woman is not your champion, you can be hers. Not just the women who matter to you, your mother, sister, daughter, girlfriend,"

Priyanka said that Meghan and Harry's love story is for the modern generation Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle

Priyanka said, adding, “Generally, when a woman succeeds, and you see her succeed, don’t be jealous, call her and go up to her and say, ‘girl I’m proud of you.’ Let’s create that for our daughters.” While the former Miss World champion was coy about the much-anticipated royal wedding on May 19, she did confirm to Us Weekly that she will be there, but she doesn't have her dress picked out yet.