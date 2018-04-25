Daddy duty turned into a game watch party for Enrique Iglesias. The singer enjoyed quality time with his four-month-old twins Lucy and Nicholas Iglesias watching the Champions League semi-final between Liverpool and Roma on Tuesday, April 24. The doting dad shared a rare photo of himself sandwiched between his kids as the three of them intently watched the soccer match on a TV screen. Alongside the babies' first joint photo together, Enrique simply penned, “Game day!! ⚽️⚽️⚽️.”

Enrique shared a rare photo of himself and his twins watching a soccer match Photo: Instagram/enriqueiglesias

The Bailando singer, 42, and his longtime love Anna Kournikova, 36, welcomed their son and daughter back in December. The notoriously private couple introduced their newborns one month later. Posing by themselves with one baby each on their respective accounts, the pair both captioned their pictures, “My sunshine.”

Enrique’s family previously opened up to HOLA! about how the music star is adjusting to fatherhood. Isabel Preysler admitted that her son “is extraordinarily happy.” Discussing her grandchildren, she added, "The children are perfect, beautiful and growing phenomenally well."

The singer and Anna welcomed their son and daughter in December 2017 Photos: Instagram

Enrique and Anna have been together since 2001, after meeting on the set of the singer’s Escape music video. Talking about marriage last summer, Julio Iglesias’ son told the Sun, “We're just as happy. There comes a point when you've been with someone for a certain amount of time that I believe that you are like, married. I guess the only difference is that we haven't walked down the aisle.”

The Hero singer added, “I’ve never really thought marriage would make a difference. Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love someone more because of a piece of paper. And nowadays it's not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you're a good parent.”